10th Street Connector on track, for now, to be completed in Nov.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 10th Street Connector project is on track for completion in November, according to an NCDOT official.

Responding to a 9 On Your Side inquiry via email, assistant resident engineer Jason Beasley confirmed the plan is for construction to be complete by November, but he also allowed for the possibility that additional work that has been added to project, as well as potential weather issues, could push it into early 2019.

Resident Paige Lowery is ready for the construction to be over.

“It’s frustrating just cause of the detour,” said Lowery. We have to go all the way around Fifth street and get back. Or if you’re just trying to get down one of those side roads, you can’t go straight because of the detour, and it just would be nice to drive straight over that bypass.”

The goal of the project is to increase connectivity between the hospital and the university, as well as between ECU’s main campus and Health Science Center.

The hope is the connector will make the commute much easier.