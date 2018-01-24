‘Warrior Workshop:’ Carteret County hosts self defense class

By Published:

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with a local organization to teach women self defense.

“Damsel in Defense,” the organization behind the “Warrior Workshop,” aims to give women the tools they need to defend themselves.

Donna Stevens, the instructor of the class, is a veteran of the Marines. She said she wanted to teach women to protect themselves by using the skills she learned in the military.

“I’m hoping I can help somebody,” said Stevens. “If I can help one person protect themselves and get out of a situation, I’ve done my job.”

The class will be held monthly by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and is free to take.

