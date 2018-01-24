Walmart Supercenter opens in Swansboro

By Published: Updated:

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Walmart Supercenter just opened in Swansboro, bringing with it 300 jobs that pay above minimum wage and a boost to the local economy.

Residents said the new jobs could make a difference in their small town.

“Before this, I mean you pretty much either worked at one of the fast food places out here or somewhere really small,” said resident Michael Hoffman. “This brings out a lot of really good things for people out here.”

But the huge 24-hour superstore, which has been in development since 2014, could also pose a risk to small businesses in the area.

Their massive company presence allows Walmart  to undercut the prices of their competition.

Still, Mayor John Davis said the store is a welcome change for Swansboro.

“It’s going to be about 300 jobs that it adds to the economy,” said Davis. “And speaking to the store manager, seventy-five to eighty percent of those come out of the Swansboro and Hubert area. So that’s really positive.”

Local shopper Lucinda Hoffman said the new store is a welcome change.

“I know there’s some people that were for it and some against it because of the small town feeling,” said  Hoffman. “But I think they needed it.”

For now, it remains to be seen exactly how the new store will impact small businesses, but the low prices and local jobs are already making a difference in Swansboro.

The town will be monitoring the overall economic impact the store has in the coming months.

