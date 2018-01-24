‘Wake up…I think we just won the lottery:’ Wilmington woman hits jackpot

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilmington woman won more than $200,000 on a lottery prize.

Judy Shaw said she plans to use the $225,612 Cash 5 jackpot to reach her dream of paying off her home equity loan.

“It’s wonderful. It will make such a difference,” Shaw said. “It will be nice not to have to worry.”

The insurance agent beat odds of one in 749,398 to win Saturday’s drawing.

She bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket when she stopped by the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. She checked the numbers on her phone Sunday morning.

“I was in my office at home, and I saw the three numbers on my phone,” Shaw said. “I didn’t think anything of it because I’ve matched three numbers before, but then I saw the last two. I jumped out my chair and ran down the hallway and woke my husband up. I said, ‘Wake up! Wake up! Get your glasses, I think we just won the lottery!’”

Shaw claimed the prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $156,803.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s