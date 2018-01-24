Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder of Mariah Woods

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Earl Kimrey, the boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother, has now been charged with her murder.

The cause of death was determined to be chloroform toxicity, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Wednesday, charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse resulting in serious injury/death were filed against Kimrey.

EARLIER: Custody battle between Mariah Woods’ parents included sex, physical abuse accusations

Kimrey, whose fulll name is Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, was initially charged on December 2 with obstruction of justice, concealing an unattended death, possession of stolen goods, second-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering.

The theft charges are in connection to two dressers Kimrey was charged with stealing from a Jacksonville home the night of Mariah’s disappearance.

Kimrey has been in custody since that date in the Onslow County Detention Center under a secured $1,010,000 appearance bond.

Additional charges have been pending the completion of the autopsy and other forensic lab analysis.

An autopsy was conducted on December 4 by East Carolina University in Greenville and a preliminary cause of death was provided; however, additional chemical and toxicology testing was required.

On Monday those additional test results were received by the medical examiner and on Tuesday, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office met with Dr. Karen Kelly, a pathologist and medical examiner at East Carolina University, to review her findings.

While a final autopsy is pending a review by Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office did say chloroform toxicity was the cause.

Kimrey has been placed under a no bond and held for a first appearance. This first appearance is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Onslow County District Court.