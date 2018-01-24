Mexican citizen charged with providing alcohol to 3 teens killed in Raleigh head-on crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican citizen is facing multiple charges for supplying alcohol to five underage males before three of them were killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Raleigh, a Wake County Magistrate’s Order shows.

Vicente Rivera Montero, 26, of the 5700 block of Riverford Drive, is facing five counts of misdemeanor overage person aid and abet purchase, possession and consumption of malt beverages. The charges are dated as occurring on Jan. 20 through Jan. 21.

Montero is accused of providing Corona and Modelo beers to five teens, with the youngest being 16 years old.

Three of those five — Carlos Gomez, 19, Erick Avila, 18, and Juan Gomez, 17 — were killed in a head-on crash on Buffaloe Road near Forestville Road around 2 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved two vehicles, a 2007 Mazda heading east on Buffaloe Road that “was traveling at a high rate of speed,” and a 2011 Ford SUV, which was heading west on the road.

The driver of the Mazda, Gomez, lost control, crossed the center line and hit the Ford SUV head-on, troopers said.

Brothers Carlos and Juan Gomez were wearing seat belts. Avila, who was riding in the backseat, was not, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford was a 28-year-old Willow Spring woman. She and her 5-year-old passenger were both taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

Those who were close to Avila say they did not have words when a trooper came to their door and told them the teen had died.

“I didn’t know what to do,” said Evelyn Hernandez. “I didn’t think it was real because he had just talked to me on the phone.”

Those who know the teens say the group of friends had been drinking that night.

“You guys shouldn’t be driving if you guys are drunk because these are the consequences,” said Hernandez, who has a 10-month-old baby with Avila. “He’s going to miss a lot of special days, he’s going to miss his baby’s first birthday, Father’s Day, my birthday, Valentine ’s Day, it’s just going to be hard raising a baby on my own.”

Avila was a senior at East Wake High School, according to a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal, Stacey Alston.

Grief counselors were available to students at the high school on Monday.

Montero was given a $10,000 secured bond on the charges and a Department of Homeland Security Immigration Detainer has been placed on him due to the belief that he may not be in the country legally. He is listed as being a Mexican citizen, documents show.