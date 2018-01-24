Mariah Woods: Community speaks out after Mother’s Boyfriend charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some are considering it the first step for justice in the murder case of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

The live-in boyfriend Early Kimrey is charged in the toddler’s death.

Many across the town expressed their sense of pain about the ruling.

Nearly two months after Mariah was first reported missing, the community is still mourning.

Countless of vigils were held across Jacksonville in Mariah’s memory.

Many people said the town is still trying to get back to normal .

Neighbors of Mariah house said the mother has moved out of the home and all that is left is a ‘For rent’ sign in the front yard.

Michael Fox is a Jacksonville resident and still is coming to grips with the death.

“I’m just speechless you know,” said Fox. “There’s nothing to say about it except it’s disgusting.

Several other community members say they want to know the role of Mariah’s mother, Kristy woods played in their death.

They say they haven’t heard from her since the day the amber alert was issued.

Many people are looking for her to speak up and speak out if she wasn’t involved to make it clear exactly what she knew.

No charges against Kristy Woods have been filed.