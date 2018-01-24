Mariah Woods: Community speaks out after Mother’s Boyfriend charged with murder

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some are considering it the first step for justice in the murder case of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

The live-in boyfriend Early Kimrey is charged in the toddler’s death.

Many across the town expressed their sense of pain about the ruling.

Nearly two months after Mariah was first reported missing, the community is still mourning.

Countless of vigils were held across Jacksonville in Mariah’s memory.

Many people said the town is still trying to get back to normal .

Neighbors of Mariah house said the mother has moved out of the home and all that is left is a ‘For rent’ sign in the front yard.

Michael Fox is a Jacksonville resident and still is coming to grips with the death.

“I’m just speechless you know,” said Fox. “There’s nothing to say about it except it’s disgusting.

Several other community members say they want to know the role of Mariah’s mother, Kristy woods played in their death.

They say they haven’t heard from her since the day the amber alert was issued.

Many people are looking for her to speak up and speak out if she wasn’t involved to make it clear exactly what she knew.

No charges against Kristy Woods have been filed.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s