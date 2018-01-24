Human Trafficking Awareness Month hopes to bring attention to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

One group in the East is making an effort to spread awareness on the subject.

In the past, we have seen cases of both labor and sex trafficking.

The biggest causes of human trafficking in our area stem from the internet and need for labor in rural areas.

Members from Eastern North Carolina Stop Human Trafficking Now say to help combat the problem it needs to be tackled through education and awareness.

By doing this, they hope to discover and prevent more cases from happening.

“The more we look for it, the more we’re going to find it,” said Pam Strickland, found of Eastern North Carolina Stop Human Trafficking Now.

“We’ve increased awareness tremendously in the last several years so are the number of cases going up? Yes, does that mean the actual issue of human trafficking has increased? Probably not.”

North Carolina sits at the number 8 spot for amount of cases a year.

The month is regionally recognized by all of Pitt County as human trafficking awareness month with help of the Pitt County Coalition against human trafficking.

The coalition has regular meetings.

The public is encouraged to attend.

If you see something, say something.