GPD offers safety tips for property damage and break-ins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement agencies across the east want to crack down on property damages and break-ins.

The spike in crimes has Greenville Police Department on alert.

More than a dozen crimes were reported within the last couple of weeks with some happening a mile apart.

Greenville Police want to find those responsible for damaging more than a dozen properties and breaking into five others.

Four of the crimes happened on East 10th Street.

Kristen Hunter, Public Information Officer for G.P.D.’s released this statement:

“At the Greenville Police Department, we really stress prevention. We’re always looking for ways to prevent these crimes from occurring. Property crimes are historically some of the most difficult to solve because most of the time they occur outside of the presence of any sort of witnesses. We rely heavily on our community to be an extra set of eyes and ears.”

In an effort to protect you and your family, Hunter also said: “The number one thing that you can do to prevent break-ins is to secure all your windows and doors,” said Hunter. “Particularly with car break-ins, 99 percent of the car break-ins, we respond to could have been avoided by people simply locking their doors and securing their valuables.”

Two of the crimes happened hours apart.

Concerned neighbors can reach out to Greenville Police Department if they need help. The department offers free crime prevention assessments to the public.

Trained officers will visit your home and look for places where you could become a target.

A complete list of tips include:

Have working lights inside and outside of your house. Make sure your bushes are cut low to improve your visibility Remove belongings from your vehicle Always lock your car doors