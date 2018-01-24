First Alert Forecast: Seasonably mild and sunny

SUMMARY: A departing cold front will leave us with colder temperatures and drier weather. Click on the video for more complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear, it’s seasonably chilly and quiet. Temperatures are in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds are calm to light.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds stay on the light side, out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Another chilly and clear night with light winds.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
31° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
