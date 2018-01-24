First Alert Forecast: Seasonably mild and sunny

SUMMARY: A departing cold front will leave us with colder temperatures and drier weather. Click on the video for more complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear, it’s seasonably chilly and quiet. Temperatures are in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds are calm to light.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds stay on the light side, out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Another chilly and clear night with light winds.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast