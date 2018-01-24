ECU women fall at Tulane, 64-58

New Orleans, La. – The ECU women’s basketball team (10-10, 2-5) fell 64-58 on the road to Tulane (11-9, 3-4) in Devlin Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

Senior Mickayla Sanders led the Pirates in scoring for the second time this season with 10 points. Fellow Senior Thais Oliveira notched eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. All 10 of the Pirates that logged minutes recorded at least one point. The Pirates shot 40.3 percent from the field, marking the second consecutive game shooting over 40.0 percent.

In the first quarter, ECU shot 43.8 percent from the field and converted 2-of-5 three-point attempts. Freshman Ariyana Williams added five points early in the quarter but, the Pirates trailed by just one point at the end of the opening quarter.

ECU and Tulane each added 12 points in the second quarter. The lead was exchanged nine times in the first half.

The Pirates would shoot 53.8 percent from the field in the third quarter, outscoring Tulane 17-16. The score was tied 45-45 heading into the fourth quarter. The Green Wave would convert on 9-of-13 free throws securing the victory.

Tulane was led by the conference’s second-leading scorer Kolby Morgan. The senior recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kayla Manuiriragi added 10 points as the Green Wave’s second player in double-figure scoring.

The Pirates trail in the all-time series 17-6, while Heather Macy is now 2-9 all-time against Tulane.

Team Records

ECU (10-10, 2-5), Tulane (11-9, 3-4)

Post-game Comments

Macy’s opening statement

“Ultimately, we just didn’t make the big play when we needed one, whether it was getting it inside and finishing or the ability to get the big stop. We’re disappointed, we’re going to have to get passed all the road woes. A lot of credit to our two point guards (Frazier and Monk), they did a great job changing the tempo of the basketball game at key points.”

Macy on the team shooting percentage

“I think it’s just individual accountability, with each individual player. They’ve done a nice job getting extra work and reps in the gym, I think we’re seeing the results from that.”

Macy on staying on the road at Cincinnati Saturday

“They are going to be a few big days and they’re going to be important because Cincinnati is a good basketball team. It’s key for us to regroup and to get ready to play this Saturday.”

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total ECU 16 12 17 13 58 Tulane 17 12 16 19 64

News and Notes

Mickayla Sanders recorded a team-high 10 points.

ECU’s bench outscored Tulane’s bench 32-14.

ECU shot over 40.0 percent for the second straight game.

Tulane leads the all-time series 17-6.

Coach Macy is now 2-9 all-time against the Green Wave.

ECU will stay on the road as the Pirates head to Cincinnati on Saturday for a 2 p.m. (EST) tip-off.