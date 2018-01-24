Deputies looking for white pickup in Hubert drive-by shootings

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County deputies are looking for a vehicle in connection to drive-by shootings in Hubert Tuesday.

Witnesses described the vehicle as as white 2000s model Dodge pickup truck.

Deputies responded to reports of a residence being shot in a drive-by shooting on Parrot Swamp Loop Rd Tuesday.

The victim told deputies someone drove past the residence and shot through his living room window while he was watching TV in the home.

During the same time, another call was received from a second residence on Parrot Swamp Loop Rd., where the victim also reported his residence being shot into while he was home.

Additionally, a third victim reported her vehicle was shot as she was driving in the area of Old Sandridge Road around the same time.

Witnesses described seeing the pickup truck speeding away from the area at the time of the shootings.

Deputies searched the area but  could not find vehicle.

Detectives are investigating the incidences and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Charles Crites at charles_crites@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s