Deputies looking for white pickup in Hubert drive-by shootings

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County deputies are looking for a vehicle in connection to drive-by shootings in Hubert Tuesday.

Witnesses described the vehicle as as white 2000s model Dodge pickup truck.

Deputies responded to reports of a residence being shot in a drive-by shooting on Parrot Swamp Loop Rd Tuesday.

The victim told deputies someone drove past the residence and shot through his living room window while he was watching TV in the home.

During the same time, another call was received from a second residence on Parrot Swamp Loop Rd., where the victim also reported his residence being shot into while he was home.

Additionally, a third victim reported her vehicle was shot as she was driving in the area of Old Sandridge Road around the same time.

Witnesses described seeing the pickup truck speeding away from the area at the time of the shootings.

Deputies searched the area but could not find vehicle.

Detectives are investigating the incidences and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Charles Crites at charles_crites@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.