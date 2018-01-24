Career Pathways workshops happening in the East today

(WNCT)- Earlier this week, Governor Roy Cooper declared January 22nd-26th Career Pathways Week in North Carolina.

It’s in an effort to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and connect students and workers with successful careers.

According to the office of the Cooper, NCWorks has developed 27 Certified CareerPathways to help North Carolinians get the education and training needed to work in high-demand, high-wage careers.

Throughout the week, regional NCWorks Career Pathways teams will host workshops across the state aimed at raising awareness among K-12 and community college career counselors and teachers.

There are workshops happening today in Greenville and Kinston.

  • Wednesday, January 24, 10-11 a.m. Pitt Community College – Continuing Education Building, Room 120. 3107 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, NC 28590
  • Wednesday, January 24, 9-11 a.m. Lenoir Community College, Room 150. 231 Highway 58S, Bullock Building, Kinston NC 28504

More information is available at nccertifiedcareerpathways.com.

 

 

 

