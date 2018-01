WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 4 Duke beat Wake Forest 84-70 on Tuesday night.

Marvin Bagley III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built a 20-point lead with their defense and kept Wake Forest at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Duke matched a season high by forcing 21 turnovers — 15 in the first half — and turned them into 34 points while also holding the Demon Deacons to 5-for-20 shooting from 3-point range.