Repeated requests for 2016 St. Patrick’s Day assault video denied by Greenville, ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite repeated requests by members of the public and WNCT to get videos of a brutal St. Patrick’s Day assault in Greenville, all attempts have been denied.

The incident surrounds an incident on St. Patrick’s Day 2016. Six white suspects allegedly beat a black man unconscious, who they said first struck a female outside of Club 519 in Uptown Greenville. Those suspects would later take plea deals in November 2017.

The city cites a state statute, NCGS 132-1.4 a and b, as reasons why they won’t release the video. The statute says in part, “records of criminal investigations conducted by public law enforcement agencies, records of criminal intelligence information compiled by public law enforcement agencies, and records of investigations conducted by the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission, are not public records.”

There has been precedence with police departments, however, releasing video following a criminal act in the past, including Greenville Police. If initial requests are denied, the law then says persons interested in obtaining the recording must pursue it in court.

The university cites the victim’s family’s request to not release the tape as their reasoning behind the denial.

“Our intention was to make sure that everything was released for transparency,” said Councilwoman Kandie Smith when talking about the city’s desires with the tapes. She remains confident that if the family changes their mind about the videos, the city would release them.

But some in the community aren’t satisfied with how the case has been handled. At first, then ECU Chancellor Steve Ballard didn’t rule out the act could have been racially motivated, something later ruled out during the investigative process by police.

The incident sparked community-wide outrage and led to a town hall on racial issues held several weeks later.

“The job of our leaders is to take situations that might be messy and add clarity to them,” said Jermaine McNair, who serves on the police-community relations committee and is concerned about lack of transparency.

Both McNair and Councilwoman Smith said they were hopeful the tapes would be released to the public following the criminal proceedings.

Due to actions taken during the incident, ECU Police Officer Ralph Whitehurst was dismissed. New court records obtained by WNCT point to three main reasons for the dismissal:

Violation of General Order 1400-01: failure to take action to assure the arrest of suspects of the on-campus assault and you failed to obtain information from the complainant, witnesses and suspects upon your arrival Violation of General Order 500-02: failure to ensure that the appropriate report was filed to document the incident Violation of General Order 1100-01: failure to document the incident

Whitehurst has since challenged his dismissal with ECU, and now with the appellate court. A final ruling in the case has not been handed down.