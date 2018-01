PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pittsboro man is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center facing felony murder charges.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies booked 32-year-old Shane Osburn on January 21.

He faces one charge of felony Attempted First Degree Murder and one charge of Assault With Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

He’s currently being held on a $180,000 dollar bond.

