Pirates Have Record Setting Fall Semester In The Classroom

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU student-athletes posted a combined 3.07 grade point average (GPA) for the 2017 fall semester with a record 15 teams registering a GPA of 3.00 or above, breaking the previous best of 10.

It marked the fourth consecutive semester in which ECU student-athletes posted a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher.

A total of 32 student-athletes earned a 4.00 GPA during the fall, while 253 (64 percent) received a 3.00 or higher. Additionally,129 student-athletes were named to the Dean’s List.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes who continue to raise the bar when it comes to academic performance,” ECU Director of Athletics Jeff Compher said. “I want to thank our Student Development staff and all of our coaches for emphasizing the importance of representing ECU in the classroom as well as in competition. Improving GPAs are the first step toward improving graduation rates and our ultimate goal is to graduate our student-athletes.

“The NCAA will soon begin to reward schools that perform well academically, and we want to be in position to receive those disbursements and represent ECU nationally.”

Baseball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s tennis, and men’s track & field each turned in a semester and cumulative record GPA with women’s track & field posting a fall semester and cumulative record. Women’s swimming & diving also achieved a team record cumulative mark.

The ECU baseball, women’s golf and women’s tennis teams each had 100 percent of its roster achieve a GPA of 3.00 or above for the fall semester.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s