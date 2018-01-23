National School Choice Week sparks debate on education options

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The debate for school choice continues on this week for National School Choice Week.

This was started back in 2011 to raise awareness for enrollment options.

This week has been around for only 7 years now, but has sparked nationwide debates on education.

When speaking to both public and privates school they both believe education of your child take priority over anything else.

One big factor behind the debates come the issue of money.

This comes into play for parents who have to pay tuition or school districts losing money when enrollment goes elsewhere.

These are issues both sides are going to have to tackle head on.

On the public school side:

“I don’t know if we can really control the debate,” said Frank Creech, Chief Academic Officer for Greene County Schools. “We can try and educate so people are aware of what options are out there maybe what are some drawbacks and some advantages of each.”

On the private school side:

“We are not able to be a good school unless we have competition,” said Robert Peterson, Head of the Oakwood School. “That competition becomes an important piece to it.”

Both the Oakwood School and Greene County Schools said they seeing a steady enrollment.

Both add they want to see their schools continue to grow and give the best education they can to their students.