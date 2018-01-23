Man pleads guilty in 2013 Onslow County murder

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has pleaded guilty in the 2013 murder of another man in Onslow County.

Donovan Jackson was sentenced to 20 years to 25 years on a charge of second-degree murder and other charges.

Jackson and Joshua Edwards robbed Earl Watson Chentlin of drugs and money in 2013, according to a news release from District Attorney Ernie Lee.

While they were running away from the robbery, Chentlin chased after them with a handgun.

Jackson and Edwards then shot and killed Chentlin, according to the release.

Edwards pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December and also received a 20- to 25-year sentence.

They were not identified as the shooters until two years later.

Henrietta Chentlin, the mother of the victim, was present in court and told the court that she was happy that her son received justice.

