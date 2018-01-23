First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible today

SUMMARY:  Approaching cold front will bring a chance of strong/severe thunderstorms today. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Click on video for full details.

THIS MORNING: Skies will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm (which could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours). Temperatures are warm, in the upper 50s to mid 60s with pretty breezy winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated strong thunderstorm or two. Skies will be clearing and drying from west to east by mid-afternoon. It will remain warm and breezy, temps around 70 with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20mph. Our inland portions of the east are abnormally dry, thus we could use the rain.

 

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight and winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly, in the mid to upper 30s but it will feel like the mid to upper 20s first thing Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 50’s. Lows near 30.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Tue
64° F
precip:
90%
9am
Tue
65° F
precip:
90%
10am
Tue
67° F
precip:
70%
11am
Tue
68° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
