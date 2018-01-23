First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible today

SUMMARY: Approaching cold front will bring a chance of strong/severe thunderstorms today. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Click on video for full details.

THIS MORNING: Skies will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm (which could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours). Temperatures are warm, in the upper 50s to mid 60s with pretty breezy winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated strong thunderstorm or two. Skies will be clearing and drying from west to east by mid-afternoon. It will remain warm and breezy, temps around 70 with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20mph. Our inland portions of the east are abnormally dry, thus we could use the rain.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight and winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly, in the mid to upper 30s but it will feel like the mid to upper 20s first thing Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 50’s. Lows near 30.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 64 ° F precip: 90% 65 ° F precip: 90% 67 ° F precip: 70% 68 ° F precip: 50% 68 ° F precip: 60% 67 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast