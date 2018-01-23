Firefighters battle massive blaze in Jacksonville; road closed

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Firefighters were called out to a massive blaze at a furniture store in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Sam’s Furniture on 911 Lejeune Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. .

Crews dealt with heavy smoke and flames, along with dangers the building could collapse.

The business was evacuated and utilities were disconnected. Adjacent businesses have also been evacuated.

“NC Highway 24 east and westbound into the City from Beirut Memorial to Lejeune Motorsports has been closed to ensure safety for responding units and motorists. We expect the roadway to be closed down for some time and ask motorists to seek alternate routes.” said Captain Dorn, supervisor of JPD’s Patrol Division.

