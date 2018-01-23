Farmville students pedal to make electricity

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is a new addition to the Farmville Public Library.

It is a stationary bike that demonstrates cause-and-effect to students.

The bike is plugged into a light panel to generate electricity.

If children pedal long enough, all six bulbs will light up.

Children’s librarian Connnie Widney says this is a direct way to show students how electricity works.

“They see that through their own efforts, they turn those lights on, so I think it is probably, especially the younger child, it really points out that it takes energy of some kind to power things,” Widney says.

Widney says to expect to see the bike at the library for at least 6 months.

She also says it is a good way to promote physical activity indoors.

