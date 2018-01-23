Duplin County program helps students at James Sprunt focus on their education

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–For students to succeed, their basic needs must be met. That’s the idea behind one program in Duplin County that is helping students in areas like transportation and clothing.

James Sprunt Community College’s Single Stop program helps students navigate challenges like food, clothing, even transportation so they can focus on their education.

All students are eligible for the Single Stop program. They take a survey after they enroll that asks them about certain areas they might need help in.

One of those students is Amanda Farina. She’s getting her associate’s degree and needed help watching her two kids.

“Going back to school full time for me was important but it was also going to mean big time budgeting and childcare was a complete concern,” she said. “Now, I just have to worry about getting good grades, being a good wife, and being a good mom.”

The Single Stop program is meant to give students a one-stop shop for help.

The poverty rate in Duplin County is nearly 28%. On top of that, 16% of residents face food insecurity.

Through the Single Stop program students have access to the Spartan’s Table food pantry, free coats, free transportation to class, childcare and more.

“We have the conversation of what is the need that the student has and what are the resources that are available either on campus or in the community that they are eligible for,” Amber Martinez, coordinator of the program, said.

The college hopes that by providing this program it will create a bridge to success for students.

“Our motto is that we’re your bridge to success,” Dr. Lawrence Rouse, president of JSCC, said. “We feel that if we can help students to cross that bridge and be successful that it will help the county to grow and also to be successful itself.”

The Single Stop program is funded through a $255,000 grant from the John Belk Endowment fund.

The transit program unveiled an extra stop Tuesday for students. The bus will run to and from the Food Lion in Kenansville to service students in town.

“We thought at first about those students in the outlying areas getting from Chinquapin or getting from Faison to our campus,” Dr. Rouse said. “But then we realized there are some students right here in Kenansville that don’t have transportation.”

So far about 30 students use the service regularly.

The college is hosting a community resource fair January 29th for students to get food and additional resources.

More information about the Single Stop program can be found here.