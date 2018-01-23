Committee works to clean up Craven County streets

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — New Bern resident Pat Sager keeps a few essentials in her car.

“I keep an orange bag, a couple of orange bags, and gloves,” said Sager.

Why?

“I almost drive off the road when I see a lot of litter,” said Sager.”I cringe. I will stop and pick it up.”

Sager is concerned about litter, and as chairman of Craven County Clean Sweep, she is doing something about it.

“We meet, and we give out a place to clean,” said Sager.

Volunteers target problem areas four times a year. Sager will spend the intervening weeks pickings out places across Craven County in need of cleaning up.

“Although the center of New Bern is an excellent place, and it looks lovely all the time; in the county, it seems to be more people tend to litter,” Sager said.

Tom Glasgow with the Craven County Cooperative Extension oversees the committee and says not only is litter unsightly, it also carries risks for the environment.

“There are too many people actively trashing the place up,” says Glasgow. “We found things like stashes of hypodermic needles in the woods. Animals can get into litter, plastics and others things, sometimes chemicals are involved that get in the water.”

Sager hopes people will join her on the first Saturday of February to make Craven County a better, cleaner place.

“Please care about your community and the appearance of the community and the environment,” Sager said.

If you would like to help, you can contact Pat Sager at patsager1@gmail.com or call 252-633-1477 or 252-514-6609.