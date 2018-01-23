Cape Carteret Police Chief fired, residents enraged

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — After weeks of hostility, the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners has reached a decision about Police Chief Tony Rivera’s future with the town.

The chief has been fired, despite dozens of Cape Carteret residents who came out to show their support.

Last week, former chief Tony Rivera was given the opportunity by the board to resign from his position.

When he refused, he was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the police department.

That ended Tuesday night when he was officially fired after a vote by the board of commissioners.

Some town residents who came to support the chief, like Terri Ashby, were upset about the situation.

“They are there for us when we need them,” said Ashby, “and I think the community realizes that we need to be there for our police department when they’re being bullied.”

Others, like Cape Carteret resident Denise Sanchez, were still wondering what prompted this.

“I don’t know all the facts,” said Sanchez, “which is kind of rough because you just don’t know why it happened.”

Residents waited outside for almost an hour as the decision was made. And when it finally was made, the frustration in the room was made know.

The board did not name an interim chief tonight, but we will update this story with more details as they become available.