JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Drivers on the U.S. 17 Bypass in Jacksonville can expect to encounter patchy lane closures in both directions, one mile north of the start of the Jacksonville Parkway beginning Tuesday.

The closures are needed so N.C. DOT crews can repair erosion in concrete slabs on the bridge that was discovered during a recent inspection.

The closures will be in place from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.