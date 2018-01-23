Ayden cemeteries running out of space

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – If you haven’t already bought a cemetery plot in Ayden and want to, you’re running out of time because they are running out of space.

Of the thousands of plots that were once available in Ayden less than 40 remain.

“We have two cemeteries, Ayden Cemetery and Northside cemetery the Ayden cemetery has got 5 grave plots left to sell and the north side has approximately 30 left to sell,” explained Town Manager Steve Harrell.

Harrell says the issue was brought to his attention earlier this month by a local business.

After confirming the numbers and meeting with the board of commissioners, he says at this point they are only two options.

“To look at adjacent properties for expanding the size of the cemetery and or finding space inside of the cemetery, some of that space may be the conversion of grass of vehicle paths for grave sites,” explained Harrell.

Many empty spaces in the cemetery may have already been bought, but are just not in use.

The open spaces are those that still need to sell.

Harrell says he expects to meet with the board again in February to discuss how to move forward with the issue.