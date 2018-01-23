A Loving Home: Delton

WNCT 9 On Your Side is partnering with the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina for an adoption series we’re calling “A Loving Home.”

Every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anchor Angie Quezada will profile a different child looking for a family to call their own.

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Meet 17 year old Delton. He’s witty, talented and very optimistic.

Delton’s really into music, and comedy. He’s open to trying new things and makes the most out of every experience.

His dream job is to become an editor, and he would like to edit something on T.V. one day that’s really memorable, something that’s never been done before.

One of Delton’s personal goals is to make sure he makes people happy, and to make them feel comfortable.

“Life is too short not to be smiling all the time,” said Delton. “You know we got so much problems, that no matter what your problem is, if you can come out smiling, you’re going to be the one of the best persons you could be after.” is too short not to be smiling all the time. You know we got so much problems, that no matter what your problem is, if you can come out smiling, you’re going to be the one of the best persons you could be after.”

Delton’s positive outlook and charismatic personality is contagious, something his case worker Tiffany Leak agrees with after working with him the past four years.

““Delton is extremely charming, very personable, he often says he’s not too much of a social person, but I just find him to be so engaging. He’s fun, he has his interests, very, very outspoken. And opinionated, and articulate, very impress with him and I think a lot of people are impressed with him when they meet him.”

But there’s something that lingers in the back of Delton’s mind: his age.

““I’ve realized that even though I’m 17 years of age, I realized…I’m going to be an adult on my own,” Delton said.

He just celebrated his birthday recently, and has been in foster care since the age of two.

Despite his years in foster care, one thing’s for sure with Delton.

“I’ve realized that family is of the things that make you stronger, that help you out in anyway,” said Delton. “It’s one of the things that keep you to be you, so you don’t lose yourself. It’s one of the most important things in life.”

If you’d like to learn more about adopting Delton, you can call the Children’s Home Society at 1-800-632-1400 or visit the their website at http://www.chsnc.org