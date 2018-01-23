29th annual Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove Banquet honors area’s best in baseball

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Greenville North State’s Brian Fields and Michael Vaughn led their team to the 2017 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania last summer.

Tonight, the two shared the Volunteer Coach of the Year award at the 29th annual Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove Banquet held at the Murphy Center on the campus of ECU.

Former DH Conley star and current ECU standout Bryant Packard was named as the Amateur Player of the Year. Ryan Mills won the Individual Contributor Award, while BB&T was honored as the top Corporate Contributor.

Ernie Taylor, who is so vital to the American Legion program in Pitt County, was presented with the President’s Award.

Robby Wacker was presented with the George Williams Scholarship while Shamar Jordan received the Jimmie Grimsley Scholarship.

Former Kinston star Chris Hatcher, now with the Oakland A’s, was the guest speaker.