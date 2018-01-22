Two men saved from sinking boat in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were rescued from a sinking boat early Monday morning in Craven County.

It happened around 2 A.M. on Monday at the wildlife landing on wildlife road.

The cause of the boat sinking is unknown at this time.

Officials say one man swam to shore to call 911 while the other man stayed aboard the sinking boat.

Both men are currently being treated at Carolina East Medical Center, no word on their condition at this time.

N.C. Wildlife is now handling the investigation.

