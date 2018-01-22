Two men saved from sinking boat in Craven County

By Published: Updated:

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were rescued from a sinking boat early Monday morning in Craven County.

It happened around 2 A.M. on Monday at the wildlife landing on wildlife road.

The cause of the boat sinking is unknown at this time.

Officials say one man swam to shore to call 911 while the other man stayed aboard the sinking boat.

Both men are currently being treated at Carolina East Medical Center, no word on their condition at this time.

N.C. Wildlife is now handling the investigation.

Stay with WNCT on air and online as we learn more.

 

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s