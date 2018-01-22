Temporary government shutdown trickles down to local agencies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Congress moves forward with new legislation, the deadline to reach a long-term begins.

Pitt County’s Council on Aging is one of the dozens of agencies which may feel the effects if another government shutdown arises.

Meals on Wheels is one of the programs which may impact retirees and senior citizens.

In 1965, the Older Americans Act allowed senior citizens who can’t drive and live on a fixed income to have access to essential services.

It’s a position many seniors like Sharon Doucet don’t want to be in again.

“My main meal is from Meals on Wheels,” said Douchet. “Usually, I may have a couple of crackers later or nabs.”

It’s Doucet’s only chance to have a balanced meal.

“Meat, vegetables, fruit…I keep saying it over and over again cause it’s so expensive in the store to buy,” said Doucet.

Doucet suffers from Carpal Tunnel. The syndrome doesn’t stop her from escaping into her favorite past time, coloring.

“It helps me relax,” said Douchet.

But in order for her to relax, she likes to have a clear mind but can’t with the back and forth between lawmakers in Washington.

“Why do they pick on us, seriously why pick on us?” said Douchet. “I mean us as the people that need the meals, the food, and balanced meals.

The uncertainty that Doucet and countless others leads to panic according to Rich Zeck, executive director of the Council on Aging.

“A lot of seniors are calling and stopping by and they have anxiety,” said Zeck. “They ask us, how am I going to get my medication, how will I get my meals?”

It’s a position Zeck doesn’t like to see from some of his favorite people.

“Sometimes it’s really extra rough on a Senior when they have that extra anxiety and that extra fear which is not healthy,” said Zeck.

Douchet has one clear message for those in Washington.

“Just don’t stop the program, just let us be,” said Douchet.

The council of aging director says there is a North Carolina Farmers Voucher Program in the summer for seniors.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides low-income seniors with coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods (fruits, vegetables, honey, and fresh-cut herbs) at farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

