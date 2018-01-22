Shutdown cancels North Carolina National Guard training

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The federal government shutdown has scuttled plans for a National Guard training exercise at Fort Bragg.

The post’s civilian employees are also bracing for adverse effects if the standoff isn’t resolved soon.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that scores of soldiers from the North Carolina National Guard arrived Friday for training on urban assaults at the massive Army base. But the training involving 2,600 local troops was dismantled on Saturday because of the shutdown, according to Lt. Col. Matthew DeVivo, a spokesman for the North Carolina National Guard.

Civilian workers for the Department of Defense are scheduled to find out Monday if they will be furloughed. Fort Bragg has a civilian workforce of approximately 20,000.