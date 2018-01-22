REAL ID takes effect aboard Camp Lejeune

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) —The deadline to upgrade your driver’s license to the Real ID is approaching. Monday, Camp Lejeune began accepting the ID for non-DoD cardholding visitors.

Those with a driver’s license or ID that is not compliant with the Real ID Act of 2005 will need to provide an alternate form of acceptable identification to gain entry to base from now on. The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.

Beginning in 2020, federal agencies will enforce tougher security standards. The Real ID will make it more convenient when you need to board a flight or visit a military base.

It’s just like your traditional license but has a gold star at the top.

You’ll still be able to board flights and enter federal facilities without it, but you’ll have to provide additional documents like a passport or social security card.

“If you already have access to the installation, either you’re a dependent or retired military member with identification or you have Rapid Gate then this won’t impact any of those,” Lt. Col. Eric Young, Provost Marshal, said.

In absence of a compliant state-issued driver’s license or ID, one of the following federally approved forms of identification must also be provided in addition to the non-compliant driver’s license or ID:

U.S. Passport U.S. Passport Card U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Card Personal Identity Verification – Interoperable (PIV-I) U.S. State Department Driver’s License Veteran’s Health Identification Card (Issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) U.S. Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) U.S. Certificate of Naturalization or Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-550) Department of Homeland Security Employment Authorization Document (Form I-766)

If no alternate form of ID is presented, persons requesting access to the base must be escorted by a sponsor who meets installation requirements otherwise they will be refused access.

The Real ID is free if your license is up for renewal. Otherwise, it costs $13.

When you make your appointment at the DMV you’ll need to bring proof of identity, social security number, an N.C. address and name change if your name is different from your birth certificate.

“It’s just like getting a license for the first time, you just need to bring in these documents again,” Patrice Bethea, N.C. D.O.T. spokesperson, said. “Once you bring in those documents this one time you can renew online, and that gold star sticks with you forever.”

For clarification on what the REAL ID Act means personally, visit http://dhs.gov/real-id-public-faqs or http://tsa.gov and search “REAL ID.”

Specifically for NC, individuals can visit: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/driver/realid.