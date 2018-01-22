New Bern seeking input from public for new park amenities

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – In one week, people in New Bern will have a chance to vote on what amenities they would like to see in the new Martin Marietta Regional Park.

The park stretches nearly 900 acres.

Monday at the New Bern mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., people can drop in to give suggestions on what they think the park should have.

Some in the community are already sharing their ideas such as jogging trails and boat docks.

“Maybe put an amphitheater in there for musicians and everything, which is great, because there is a lot of local talent around here that needs to be heard, plus, a dog park or something for the kids as well,” New Bern resident Brian McDowell said.

The most popular suggestions will go into the park’s master plan.

New Bern city officials say they hope to start building the park in spring 2019.

