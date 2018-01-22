Greenville police officer arrested; charged with assaulting woman

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville police officer has been arrested.

The Greenville Police Department reported Monday the arrest of Officer Ryan Kurtz, 30. Kurtz has been employed with GPD since 2011.

Greenville police said late Sunday night they received information that Kurtz reportedly assaulted a woman he knew, resulting in visible injuries.

The assault occurred while Kurtz was off-duty at the victim’s home in Pitt County, police said.

Kurtz was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with communicating threats, assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

Because the assault happened outside of the Greenville jurisdiction, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

“I’m very troubled and concerned by any allegations involving domestic violence,” said Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman. “Sadly, this is an issue that is all too familiar in our communities and no one is exempt. The Greenville Police Department is committed to assisting all victims of domestic violence. We will cooperate fully with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the case is thoroughly investigated.”

Kurtz has been placed on administrative leave without pay and all of his police powers have been suspended.

