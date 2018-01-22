Gates Co. sheriff removed, 3 deputies charged after SBI investigation

GATESVILLE – The Gates County sheriff was arrested Monday.

An agent with the State Bureau of Investigation served an arrest warrant to Gates County Sheriff Randy Hathaway, 47, following his indictment Monday by a grand jury on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, failure to discharge duties and one count of obstruction of justice.

District Attorney Andrew Womble petitioned a superior court judge to remove Hathaway based on the SBI’s investigation. The judge removed Hathaway from office and appointed Gates County Sheriff Deputy Robert Jordan as the interim sheriff.

Three Gates County sheriffs’ deputies were also charged with obtaining property by false pretense, and their arrest warrants were served in court.  As interim sheriff, Jordan suspended the three deputies, Captain Glenda Parker, 54; Deputy Levar Newsome, 38; and Deputy Tobe Ruffin, 28.

In December, the SBI arrested a fourth deputy, Sgt. Brandon Hawks, 33, on six counts of embezzlement of property by public officer and one count of obstruction of justice. His father, Scott Hawks, 54, was also arrested today on two counts of possession of stolen firearm.

The petition filed by the district attorney to remove the sheriff was sealed by the judge.

 

