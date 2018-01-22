First Alert Forecast: A warm and sunny start to the work week

SUMMARY:  A warm start to the work week with a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm by Tuesday. Sunny but seasonable by mid-late week.

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with light winds may allow for some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will increase through the day with highs in the 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible. Temperatures are warm, in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A cold front pushes through late Monday into Tuesday bringing us showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. A few of those storm could be strong/severe. A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for Tuesday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
56° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
58° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
61° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
61° F
precip:
40%
7am
Tue
61° F
precip:
70%
8am
Tue
61° F
precip:
50%
9am
Tue
64° F
precip:
60%
10am
Tue
66° F
precip:
60%
11am
Tue
68° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
