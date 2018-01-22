First Alert Forecast: A warm and sunny start to the work week

SUMMARY: A warm start to the work week with a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm by Tuesday. Sunny but seasonable by mid-late week.

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with light winds may allow for some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will increase through the day with highs in the 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible. Temperatures are warm, in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front pushes through late Monday into Tuesday bringing us showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. A few of those storm could be strong/severe. A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for Tuesday.

