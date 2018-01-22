Emerald Isle roundabout upsets some residents

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first roundabout in Emerald Isle is under construction and some residents are not happy to see the change.

The roundabout is a pilot project recommended by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which means if it is successful, the town may see more roundabouts under construction in the future.

Town Manager Frank Rush said it is a good thing because it will help to reduce some of the summer traffic Emerald Isle struggles with each year.

“They’re working well in lots of other communities,” said Rush. “Even in resort communities that have more traffic than Emerald Isle. So we’re confident that it’s going to be a nice addition.”

But some Carteret County residents, like Karen Miller, said they don’t think changing the town is the right solution.

“We like Emerald Isle like it is,” said Miller. “So we probably would vote for less newness and more keeping it the same.”

The roundabout is expected to be completed by March 1.

 

