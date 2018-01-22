ECU recovery programs helps dozens of students struggling with addiction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – College is constantly portrayed on social media as a place where you have to drink to have fun.

One group at ECU aims to eliminate addiction on their campus and community through guiding one another through the process

The party culture is where addiction can start and where the ECU Collegiate Recovery Community or CRC steps in.

The free program is open to not only college students, but all of Eastern North Carolina.

Through the group they will do things such as participate in group discussions, have one-on-one meetings and have sober alternative activities.

The group focuses on 4 main pillars – Maintain sobriety, educate the campus, enhance wellness, and give back to the community.

This spoke levels to one student who is now sober.

“I’m just so blessed to have so many people in this program who have just impacted me so much,” said Paige Neely, a graduate student at ECU.

“I really made my journey through being sober so much easier, I’m currently in graduate school now and that would have never been done if it wasn’t for this program.”

The group is headed to Colorado Friday for a conference.

There they will engage with other collegiate programs to learn how to help more and more people in the community.