Deputies: Stella fire department treasurer embezzled $12,000

STELLA, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman embezzled $12,000 while she was the treasurer of the Stella Volunteer Fire Department, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Gibson, 72, of Stella was arrested January 16 and is facing three charges of embezzlement from April 2014 to September 2016.

Deputies said Gibson was the treasurer of the fire department for the past 20 years.

While treasurer, she misappropriatd $12,000, which included the use of department ATM cards to collect cash and pay personal bills, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gibson also submitted altered and fake invoices to the Carteret County finance office in an attempt to cover up checks she had written, endorsed and cashed, while other checks paid her personal expenses, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The case is still under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office said additional charges may be sought.

Gibson was released on a $10,000 bond and had her first court appearance on January 17.