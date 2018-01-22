Decision pending in development company’s legal suit against city of Greenville

Related Coverage Development group files legal case against Greenville, claims misconduct by officials

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A development company based out of Georgia had its day in court against the city of Greenville on Monday.

LCD Acquisitions LLC, otherwise known as Landmark Development, claimed misconduct by members of the city’s planning and zoning board and a breach in due process.

It stemmed from a May 2017 meeting where Landmark Development went before the board to request a special use permit. A piece of property along Charles Blvd. near Firetower Rd. that Landmark wanted to build student housing on had already been re-zoned for multi-family use by the Greenville City Council.

However, unlike other student housing in the city, Landmark wanted to build individually-standing structures, which by city code can hold no more than three unrelated occupants. The special use permit would allow up to four unrelated occupants in the Landmark Development project.

Landmark’s lawyers argued that during a May 2017 meeting, board members disobeyed orders to have no outside communication and to focus solely on the facts in front of them. As WNCT previously reported, depositions of several board members showed they had contact before the hearing with Tom Taft Sr., another developer in Greenville, who was opposed to the project.

The main reason given by the board for rejecting the special use permit was their concerned that the project would negatively impact the health and welfare of the community. However, the burden of proof to prove that was on the opponents of the Landmark project.

Spence Johnson, a lawyer representing Landmark, said opponents failed to do that during that meeting and again in court on Monday.

“We feel like the opponents of this project had a failure to produce the evidence they needed to carry their burden of proof,” Johnson said. “We think we demonstrated that to the court and also the highlight the significant due process concerns.”

Johnson also argued that board members were impacted by their outside communication.

However, Greenville City Attorney Emanuel McGirt argued the board disclosed any ex-parte communication prior to voting during the May 2017 hearing. Lawyers on the city’s side also argued that any ex-parte communication didn’t rise to the level of impeding due process.

McGirt argued the board’s concern over lack of sidewalks in the area and over-saturation of student housing had a role in their concerns over the health and welfare of the community.

Johnson argued that under the zoning law that had already been approved by the city, Landmark could actually build more beds on the property than they were planning. Under the multi-family use zoning, Landmark could develop a single structure with up to 1,092 bed. However, they were only seeking to put 650 beds on the property.

The development company had wanted to start construction on the property by Summer 2017, but Mark Jensen with Landmark Development said this case has prevented that.

“We were hoping to have started by the end of last summer or early fall, and actually be delivering this coming summer,” Jensen said, who now indicated their start time could be delayed a year.

Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell ending the proceedings by informing both sides he had to review the facts before making a decision. That process could take up to a week.

WNCT asked lawyers for the City of Greenville for comment, but was told they had nothing to say at this time.