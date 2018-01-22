American names Williams Rookie-of-the-Week for 2nd time

ECU Media Relations Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) — ECU freshman guard Shawn Williams has been named The American Rookie-Of-The-Week for the second time this season.

Williams posted career-highs for points (22) and 3-pointers (6) in the Pirates’ 90-52 victory over USF on Wednesday. He was 6-of-9 outside the arc and finished 8-of-12 overall from the floor in 27 minutes of action. The Arkansas native then added a team-high 15 points at Cincinnati Saturday, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers.

Williams averaged 18.5 points and shot 54.5 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (9-18) from beyond the 3-point arc in two games last week. He leads all American Athletic Conference freshmen with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game and a .345 3-point shooting percentage in league play.

The Pirates return to action Sunday, Jan. 28, at SMU. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

