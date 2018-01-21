People in the East react to government shutdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The government shutdown is affecting agencies all over the country, including here in the East.

Some say they were frustrated that Republicans and Democrats cannot work together.

They say a shutdown means that no one wins.

“The government shuts down, obviously their funding is getting cut, cutting valuable services here in the community,” ECU grad student Clay Reichart said.

“It will be the federal workers that are going to be impacted but then there will be a ripple effect because it will be the stores, and the daycare centers and the schools, it will be a ripple effect, but this is what we are up against,” Valerie Williams, who is visiting family in Greenville, added.

It is still not clear yet how military installations may be impacted in the East.