People in the East react to government shutdown

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The government shutdown is affecting agencies all over the country, including here in the East.

Some say they were frustrated that Republicans and Democrats cannot work together.

They say a shutdown means that no one wins.

“The government shuts down, obviously their funding is getting cut, cutting valuable services here in the community,” ECU grad student Clay Reichart said.

“It will be the federal workers that are going to be impacted but then there will be a ripple effect because it will be the stores, and the daycare centers and the schools, it will be a ripple effect, but this is what we are up against,” Valerie Williams, who is visiting family in Greenville, added.

It is still not clear yet how military installations may be impacted in the East.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s