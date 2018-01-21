Lenoir County SPCA discusses new animal shelter at annual meeting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In Kinston, the Lenoir County SPCA held its annual open meeting Sunday afternoon.

About 20 people gathered to elect new board members, talk business and discuss upcoming projects,

One large project includes the animal shelter they hope to build by summer 2018.

The shelter would be on US Highway 158 North in Kinston.

Board present Jerry Henderson said it is important for the community to get involved with their mission.

“We need to be transparent, we want everyone to know what we are doing and feel very comfortable in coming to visit with us and learn about our efforts to provide better animal care to the strays in this community,” Henderson said.

Click here to learn how you can donate and volunteer.

