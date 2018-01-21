First Alert Forecast: Lots of sunshine and warm temps

SUMMARY:  Warmer temps and sunshine in store for today and Monday

TODAY: A few clouds here and there with highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A cold front pushes through Monday night into Tuesday bringing us our next chance at a few showers.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
44° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
43° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
43° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
45° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
52° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
56° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
58° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
60° F
precip:
30%
