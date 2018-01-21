First Alert Forecast: Lots of sunshine and warm temps

SUMMARY: Warmer temps and sunshine in store for today and Monday

TODAY: A few clouds here and there with highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front pushes through Monday night into Tuesday bringing us our next chance at a few showers.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 30% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 30% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast