Vietnam Veterans of America raise funds for fellow vets

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Winterville, Hometown Harley Davidson celebrated their monthly customer appreciation day today with special guests and a raffle out front.

Vietnam Veterans of America, chapter 272, were there raising money for a good cause.

They raffled off a lawn mower, grill, and weed eater.

All the money goes back into the organization for vets who need assistance.

“A lot of times veterans don’t know what they are supposed to get,” said Al Rice, Vietnam veteran. “They are kind of lost. You got veterans that have P.T.S.D., suffer from Agent Orange, things of that nature. And were the ones who say this is what you need to do, this is how you need to do it.”

They are there for support and act as caregivers for the veteran community.