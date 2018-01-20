Pirates survive overtime thriller with Houston

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU women’s basketball team (10-9, 2-4) defeated Houston (15-6, 4-3) 80-78 in the annual Play4Kay pink game in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

With 11 seconds left in the overtime period, Alex Frazier’s backdoor pass led to the game-winning left-handed layup from freshman Necole Hope. Hope finished with a career-high 18 points while shooting 7-of-9 from the field.

Salita Greene notched 15 points and nine rebounds in her third consecutive start. Junior Destiny Campbell would also finish in double-figures with 10 points, all coming in the second half. Senior Mikayla Sanders contributed nine points and five rebounds. ECU’s bench outscored the Cougars bench 42-7 in the contest.

ECU trailed by two points at the half but would outscore the Cougars 19-12 in the third frame. The Pirates shot 50 percent from the field and made 5-of-7 free throws to secure the lead heading into the final quarter. Houston answered back in the fourth, outscoring the Pirates 16-11 to force an overtime period.

Houston would finish with four players scoring in double-figures. Junior Serithia Hawkins recorded a team-best 22 points. The conferences fifth-leading scorer, Jasmyne Harris, added 21 points.

The Pirates trail in the all-time series 11-8, while Heather Macy is now 6-3 all-time against Houston after tonight’s victory. ECU has won seven of the last nine against Houston. The two teams will meet once again this season on Feb. 17, when the Pirates travel to the Cougars.

Team Records

Houston (15-6, 4-3), ECU (10-9, 2-4)

Post-game Comments

Macy’s opening statement

“Heck of a win, I’m just so proud of this basketball team. I think that was a hurdle we needed to overcome, playing well in overtime. I thought the response was exactly what we needed it to be.”

Macy on the Necole Hope

“I think we all saw that Coco (Necole Hope) had no fear in the overtime period, so the ball was going to her. When they fouled out we had that quick moment to huddle, called the set play, and then Alex delivered it on the money, and give CoCo credit, because earlier in the year I had been telling her, you’re leaving points on the board over and over because she hasn’t been catching and converting it. She has gotten better and better at it, and now all of a sudden a game winner. I am really proud of her and the way responded and give Alex credit to go on the left side of the floor and just lay that pass out.”

Hope on the win

“It’s Amazing. We are always in the lab, every day, working hard, going at each other in practice. It just feels amazing to win; any team loves to win and we did it together. We are a family so I think it’s even more meaningful.”

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT Total Houston 19 22 12 16 9 78 ECU 16 23 19 11 11 80

News and Notes

Three Pirates scored in double-figures (Hope 18, Greene 15 and Campbell 10).

ECU’s bench contributed 42 points.

ECU shot 45.5 percent from the field.

The Pirates are now 8-0 this season when leading after the third quarter.

Houston leads the all-time series 11-8.

Coach Macy is now 6-3 all-time against the Cougars

Up Next

ECU will play its next two contests on the road, as the Pirates travel to Tulane on Jan. 24 for an 8 p.m. (EST) tip-off. The Pirates then head to Cincinnati on Jan. 27 for a 2 p.m. (EST) start next Saturday.