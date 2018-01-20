High school star, Zion Williamson commits to Duke

SPARTANSBURG, S.C. (WNCT) – High school super star, Zion Williamson announced that he plans to play his college basketball at Duke University. The 6-foot-6 275 lb. high school senior is considered the second best player in his class according to the ESPN Top 100.

The commitment is only verbal as Williamson can not officially sign his letter of intent until April. Williamson had made official visits to Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA, but had offers from every major program in the country.

With the verbal commitment from Williamson, Duke has now landed the top three players in the 2019 class.