Greenville adjusts restrictions in search for permanent boat rental vendor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Originally “Knee Deep Adventures” was banned from using this boat ramp, as the city went on a search to find a permanent kayak rental vendor. But now, that ban has been lifted.

“We’re really glad to hear council was supportive and kind of had our backs on this,” said owner, Kelsey Curtis.

Citizens and a few city council members spoke up after hearing the news and rallied for the small business, but how permanent is this?

“Even though we’ve been given access to the town common again,” said Curtis. “We’re curious as to how long that is going to last.”

It wasn’t clear how long she has and this worries not only Knee Deep Adventures, but also district 3 councilmember, Will Bell.

“Anybody who is not conducting business on the town common and they are just using it as a public water access,” said Bell. “I think regardless if we do a vendor or not, people should still have access to do so.”

If the city decides not to choose Knee Deep Adventures as the permanent venue or bans them again after the search is over, Kelsey will have to relocate.

“With only one public access boat access for us to use,” said Curtis. “It’s going to make it really tough to have a successful business in Greenville.”

Which begs the question – what other businesses will be turned away from Greenville’s “waterfront”? Will Bell is fighting for it to stay open and public.

“Greenville means business and we’re here to make sure business is easy to run,” said Bell. “And we’re encouraging people to do it. Kelsey is a pioneer and there will be other pioneers in this sector in Greenville and really we want to be there to help as much as possible.”

