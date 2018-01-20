Girl scout cookies are back, along with Operation Cookie Drop

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year – time for the temptation of Girl Scout cookies.

Thin mints, shortbread, peanut butter patties, caramel delites; Girl Scouts will be around some of the big stores in our area selling boxes of your favorite cookies.

“It goes to a good cause,” said Hannah Tollefsen, of Girl Scout troop 3249. “We use the money to give back to the community. And Operation Cookie Drop….that goes to a good cause as well. Which if you donate, you can send cookies to the troops overseas.”

Today, troop 3249 was set up at hometown Harley Davidson, encouraging people to give to their cause.