Girl scout cookies are back, along with Operation Cookie Drop

By Published: Updated:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year – time for the temptation of Girl Scout cookies.

Thin mints, shortbread, peanut butter patties, caramel delites; Girl Scouts will be around some of the big stores in our area selling boxes of your favorite cookies.

“It goes to a good cause,” said Hannah Tollefsen, of Girl Scout troop 3249. “We use the money to give back to the community. And Operation Cookie Drop….that goes to a good cause as well. Which if you donate, you can send cookies to the troops overseas.”

Today, troop 3249 was set up at hometown Harley Davidson, encouraging people to give to their cause.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s